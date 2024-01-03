GM Q4 U.S. Sales Up 0.3%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) and its dealers delivered 625,176 vehicles in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 0.3% from the prior year.

The company's 2023 U.S. vehicle deliveries were 2.59 million, up 14.1% from the previous year, driven by the new Chevrolet Trax and Buick Envista.

"In 2024, we expect industry sales to remain strong and we're excited about the opportunities ahead as we expand customer choice with new vehicles like the Chevrolet Equinox EV and Cadillac Escalade IQ," said Marissa West, GM senior vice president and president, North America.

GM forecasts total U.S. industry sales to be 16 million vehicle in 2024.

