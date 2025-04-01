Markets
GM

GM Q1 U.S. Sales Up 16.7%

April 01, 2025 — 09:17 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) announced that its U.S. sales increased 16.7% in the first quarter, with double-digit increases across all four of the company's brands.

The company's total sales for the first quarter were 693,363 vehicles up 16.7% from 594,233 vehicles last year. It continues to be the market leader in full-size pickups and SUVs, the company said.

There were 75 selling days in the latest quarter, compared to 77 selling days in the prior year.

GM expects the company to be again the number 2 seller electric vehicles in the U.S. with sales up 94% in the quarter.

According to the company, Chevrolet sales were up 14%, with the best first quarter since 2019. Chevy is the fastest growing EV brand in the U.S., led by Equinox EV and Blazer EV. Cadillac retail sales were up 21%, with EVs up 37%. GMC had its best first-quarter ever, with sales up 18%. Buick posted its best first-quarter since 2007, with sales up 39%.

