GM Integrates Electrify America Fast Charging Into MyBrand Apps

January 26, 2026 — 11:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) has announced on Monday, that drivers of its electric vehicles can now access Electrify America's public charging network directly through the myChevrolet, myGMC, and myCadillac mobile applications. This integration aims to streamline the charging experience for GM EV owners.

The new feature allows customers to locate, plan, and pay for charging at more than 5,000 Electrify America DC fast-charging stations nationwide, including the company's Hyper-Fast 350-kW chargers.

Through the branded mobile apps, drivers can check real-time charger availability, plan routes with charging stops, monitor their charging sessions, and complete payments within a single platform.

