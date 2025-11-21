GLXY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Galaxy Digital Inc (Symbol: GLXY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.23, changing hands as low as $22.11 per share. Galaxy Digital Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLXY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLXY's low point in its 52 week range is $17.40 per share, with $45.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.87.

