GLXY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, GLXY's low point in its 52 week range is $17.40 per share, with $45.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.87.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Also see: IGAC market cap history
Funds Holding BBUC
DB Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.