GLW Gains From Strength in Specialty Materials: Will it Sustain?

Corning Incorporated GLW is witnessing solid traction in the Specialty Materials segment. During the fourth quarter, the company generated $544 million in revenues, up 6% year over year. Net income was $99 million, up from $81 million a year ago. The growth is primarily driven by the healthy adoption of Corning’s leading-edge cover materials in the consumer electronics vertical.



The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of cover materials that includes Gorilla Glass, Gorilla Glass Ceramic, Ultra-thin bendable glass for foldables and Gorilla Glass with DX for camera lenses. Corning has long term relationships with major OEMs such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, HP Inc., Dell, Google and several others. Growing adoption of its advanced cover materials in premium flagship smartphones is the primary growth driver.



However, the company is also witnessing solid demand in the broader consumer electronics market in wearables, tablets, cameras and other devices. Corning has expanded its partnership with Apple. The company is manufacturing 100% of iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass in the US under a multibillion-dollar supply agreement.



GLW’s latest innovation, the Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, blends glass flexibility and ceramic crystal strength to significantly improve drop durability and ensure long-term device protection. It survived drops greater than two meters onto surfaces replicating concrete and also survived at least 20 repeated one-meter drops onto surfaces replicating asphalt. Motorola’s next-generation Razr fold smartphone is set to use Corning’s latest cover material. Such innovation will likely boost Corning’s commercial prospects in the Consumer electronics market.

Other Tech Players in Consumer Electronics

Universal Display Corporation OLED, a dominant provider of OLED technology, is also gaining from growing OLED usage in IT applications encompassing tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive and various other consumer electronics applications, such as smartphones and TVs. Universal Display boasts a comprehensive patent portfolio, and its vast client base includes organizations like Samsung, LG Display, BOE Technology, Visionox and Tianma. During the fourth quarter, Universal Display generated $173 million in revenues compared with $162.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher material sales, royalty and license fees boosted the top line.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, with its comprehensive portfolio of more than 33,000 granted patents and applications, is also gaining from solid momentum in consumer electronics. The company has leading companies such as Huawei, Samsung, LG, Amazon, Zebra Technologies, Panasonic, Vivo and Apple under its licensing agreement. Moreover, with a strong focus on innovation, IDCC is focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers. In the fourth quarter, Annualized recurring revenues increased 24.4% year over year to $582.4 million.

Corning's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Corning has gained 200% compared with the communications components industry’s growth of 235.8%.



From a valuation standpoint, GLW is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 42.7 forward 12-month earnings, lower than 42.97 for the industry.



Earnings estimates for Corning for 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 60 days.



Corning currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

