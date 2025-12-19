GLW Gains From Solid Revenue Growth: Will the Uptrend Continue?

Corning Incorporated GLW is witnessing solid revenue growth backed by healthy traction in multiple verticals. In the third quarter, the company’s revenues rose to $4.27 billion from $3.73 billion in the prior-year quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.21 billion.



The rush for AI integration across industries is pushing hyperscalers to expand their data center capabilities. Corning’s benefiting from this trend as the company boasts a comprehensive portfolio of data center solutions that include optical fiber, hardware, cables and connectors. The increasing usage of advanced optical connectivity solutions for AI use cases has become a key growth driver for the Optical Communications segment. Per our estimate in 2025, the Optical Communication segment is projected to generate $6.27 billion in revenues, indicating 34.7% year over year growth.



The Specialty Material segment remains one of the major growth engines for the company as well. The company continues to focus on developing state-of-the-art cover materials. Its solutions have been deployed on more than 8 billion devices worldwide. Major players in the consumer electronics vertical, such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and others, are installing Corning Gorilla Glass across their premium smartphones and other solutions. Per our estimate in 2025, the company is projected to generate $2.28 billion in revenues from this segment, up 13.3% year over year.



Corning’s focus on expanding its portfolio and venturing into high-growth markets is commendable. Per a report from Mordor Intelligence, the U.S. Solar energy market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 12.34% between 2025 and 2030. The entry to the Solar industry for Corning is of high return and low risk. This is because the company already has all the key components of innovation in this industry, such as efficient use of photons and low-cost materials conversion platforms at its disposal.



The company is already the leading producer of semiconductor polysilicon, a material used in the solar industry for wafer manufacturing. Corning has built the largest solar ingot and wafer facility in the Michigan, U.S. The company already has its polysilicon semiconductor production hub in the region. The colocation has created a vertically integrated manufacturing framework that will strengthen Corning’s position in the U.S. solar supply chain.

Other Tech Players Generating Strong Revenue Growth

Ubiquiti, Inc. UI is a leading provider of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. In the September quarter, the company generated revenues of $733.8 million, up from $550.3 million a year ago, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $51 million. Ubiquiti is witnessing healthy traction in the Enterprise Technology segment, driven by the growing proliferation of IoT devices across industries. Per our estimate, Ubiquiti is expected to generate $2.66 billion in revenues from the Enterprise Technology segment in fiscal 2026. This indicates a growth of 18.3% year over year.



Celestica, Inc. CLS, a prominent player in the Electronics Manufacturing Services industry, is benefiting from the growing proliferation of AI-based applications and generative AI tools across industries. The company generated $3.19 billion in revenues in the September quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $170 million. The growing investment in AI infrastructure is driving demand for Celestica’s enterprise-level data communications and information processing infrastructure products, such as routers, switches, data center interconnects and edge solutions. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, Celestica is projected to generate $3.45 billion in revenues in 2025, implying 35.46% year over year growth.

Corning's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Corning’s shares have gained 89.2% compared to the communications components industry’s growth of 139.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, the company’s shares currently trade at 30.41 forward 12-month earnings, lower than the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for Corning for 2025 and 2026 have increased over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Corning currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.