Glucotrack, Inc. Advances Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Technology with Clinical Study Initiation in Australia by Q3 2025

Glucotrack announces advancements in continuous blood glucose monitor technology and plans for a clinical study in Australia by 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Glucotrack, Inc. has announced progress towards the clinical implementation of its fully implantable continuous blood glucose monitor (CBGM) system, with plans to start implanting the first patients in a long-term feasibility study in Australia by Q3 2025. The company expects to secure Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the FDA for its CBGM technology by Q4 2025. In the first quarter of 2025, Glucotrack received ethical approval to commence a long-term clinical study, participated in a European research initiative focused on developing an artificial pancreas, and collaborated with OneTwo Analytics to enhance data analysis using AI. The company also reported a net loss of $6.8 million for the quarter but saw an increase in cash reserves to $9.1 million, mainly due to financing activities. They remain committed to advancing their innovative technology to improve diabetes management.

Potential Positives

On track to implant first patients in a long-term, multicenter feasibility study of the fully implantable continuous blood glucose monitor (CBGM) system in Australia, anticipated in Q3 2025, indicating significant progress in product development.

Received ethical approval in Australia to initiate the long-term clinical study of the CBGM, enhancing the company's credibility and positioning within the diabetes management field.

Successfully completed a first-in-human clinical study of the CBGM that met its primary endpoint with no serious adverse events, demonstrating the safety and efficacy of the technology.

Obtained ISO 13485:2016 certification, highlighting the company's commitment to global standards for design and manufacturing of high-quality medical devices.

Potential Negatives

Net loss for Q1 2025 increased significantly to $6.8 million from $2.9 million in Q1 2024, raising concerns about the company's financial health.

Marketing, General and Administrative expenses rose sharply by $0.8 million compared to the previous year, indicating potential issues with cost management.

The increase in net loss was primarily driven by a $3.4 million non-cash change in the fair value of derivative liabilities, which could signal financial instability or increased reliance on complex financial instruments.

FAQ

What is the timeline for Glucotrack's CBGM clinical study in Australia?

Glucotrack plans to implant the first patients in its CBGM clinical study in Australia by Q3 2025.

When does Glucotrack expect FDA approval for its CBGM technology?

The company anticipates receiving FDA Investigational Device Exemption approval in Q4 2025.

What recent achievement did Glucotrack attain regarding its CBGM?

Glucotrack successfully completed a first-in-human clinical study of the CBGM with no serious adverse events reported.

How is Glucotrack collaborating with OneTwo Analytics?

Glucotrack is partnering with OneTwo Analytics to apply AI and machine learning to analyze CBGM study data.

What certification did Glucotrack receive in 2025?

Glucotrack received ISO 13485:2016 certification for meeting global standards in design and manufacturing of medical devices.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GCTK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $GCTK stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MORGAN STANLEY added 1,275 shares (+5100.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,511

CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 822 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $306

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 33 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $246

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





On track to implant first patients in long-term, multicenter feasibility study of the fully implantable continuous blood glucose monitor (CBGM) system in Australia





in Q3 2025









Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for novel CBGM technology from FDA expected in Q4 2025







Rutherford, NJ, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) (“Glucotrack” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, today reported financial results and recent corporate highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“I am pleased with the progress we made during the quarter and look forward to commencing our clinical study in Australia, where we expect to continue growing our body of clinical evidence to support the use of our well-differentiated, fully implantable, real-time, multi-year continuous blood glucose monitoring system,”



said Paul V. Goode, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Glucotrack



. “At the same time, we remain focused on strengthening our capital structure and ensuring that we have the runway to bring our potentially life-improving technology to the millions of diabetes patients who need it most.”







First Quarter 2025 & Recent Highlights









Advanced Product and Clinical Development









Received ethical approval in Australia to initiate long-term clinical study of the Company’s continuous blood glucose monitor (CBGM) in participants with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.











Received ethical approval in Australia to initiate long-term clinical study of the Company’s continuous blood glucose monitor (CBGM) in participants with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.



Announced participation in FORGETDIABETES, a prominent European research initiative dedicated to developing an immuno-optimized, fully-implantable, fully-automated, artificial pancreas for people with type 1 diabetes. Glucotrack’s CBGM technology will provide real-time glucose data to guide insulin dosing decisions within the artificial pancreas.











Announced participation in FORGETDIABETES, a prominent European research initiative dedicated to developing an immuno-optimized, fully-implantable, fully-automated, artificial pancreas for people with type 1 diabetes. Glucotrack’s CBGM technology will provide real-time glucose data to guide insulin dosing decisions within the artificial pancreas.



Announced collaboration with OneTwo Analytics to apply advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning analytics to clinical study data from the Company’s CBGM. The partnership aims to generate deeper insights into the performance and clinical impact of the Company’s technology.











Announced collaboration with OneTwo Analytics to apply advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning analytics to clinical study data from the Company’s CBGM. The partnership aims to generate deeper insights into the performance and clinical impact of the Company’s technology.



Successfully completed a first-in-human clinical study of the CBGM that met its primary endpoint with no procedure- or device-related serious adverse events reported. The study confirmed successful function and placement of the sensor lead in the subclavian vein, and demonstrated solid Bluetooth performance with accuracy comparable to animal studies. These data were presented at the 2025 International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatment for Diabetes (ATTD).











Successfully completed a first-in-human clinical study of the CBGM that met its primary endpoint with no procedure- or device-related serious adverse events reported. The study confirmed successful function and placement of the sensor lead in the subclavian vein, and demonstrated solid Bluetooth performance with accuracy comparable to animal studies. These data were presented at the 2025 International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatment for Diabetes (ATTD).



Received ISO 13485:2016 certification from the British Standards Institute (BSI) demonstrating our commitment and ability to meet rigorous global standards for design and manufacturing of high-quality medical devices.













Anticipated Milestones in 2025









Presenting clinical data demonstrating the safety and accuracy of the CBGM at additional industry conferences.











Presenting clinical data demonstrating the safety and accuracy of the CBGM at additional industry conferences.



Further expanding Advisory Boards with world-renowned experts in endocrinology and cardiology and others essential to the diabetes community.











Further expanding Advisory Boards with world-renowned experts in endocrinology and cardiology and others essential to the diabetes community.



Implanting first patients in long-term, multicenter feasibility study of the fully implantable CBGM system in Australia, anticipated in Q3 2025.











Implanting first patients in long-term, multicenter feasibility study of the fully implantable CBGM system in Australia, anticipated in Q3 2025.



Securing IDE approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a long-term, multicenter Pilot Study of the CBGM system, anticipated in Q4 2025, subject to current agency response timelines.













Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2025









Research and Development Expenses:



Research and development expenses were $1.9 million for first quarter of 2025 compared to $2.1 million for first quarter of 2024. The decrease of $0.2 million was primarily due to timing in product and manufacturing development activities.







Marketing, General and Administrative Expenses:



Marketing, General and Administrative expenses were $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $0.8 million for first quarter of 2024. The increase of $0.8 million was primarily attributable to increased legal and professional fees and personnel costs.







Net Loss:



Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $6.8 million compared to a net loss of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net loss is attributable primarily to the non-cash $3.4 million change in fair value of derivative liabilities and increase of $0.5 million in operating expenses.







Cash Position:



Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, were $9.1 million, compared with $5.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024. The net increase in cash and cash equivalents was attributable to the $6.4 million received from financing activities offset by cash used in operating and investing activities of $2.9 million.





Based on current plans and assumptions, the Company believes that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its 2025 operating plan to initiate human clinical trials and related milestones.





The Glucotrack Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor is an Investigational Device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use.





For more information about Glucotrack’s CBGM, visit



glucotrack.com



. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.







About Glucotrack, Inc.







Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes. The Company is currently developing a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system for people living with diabetes.





Glucotrack’s CBGM is a long-term, implantable system that continually measures blood glucose levels with a sensor longevity of 3 years, no on-body wearable component and with minimal calibration. For more information, please visit





http://www.glucotrack.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” and “will” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and Glucotrack undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results anticipated by Glucotrack will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Glucotrack’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Glucotrack’s results include, but are not limited to, the ability of Glucotrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to the receipt (and timing) of regulatory approvals (including U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval); risks relating to enrollment of patients in, and the conduct of, clinical trials; risks relating to Glucotrack’s future distribution agreements; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel, including sales and distribution personnel; and the additional risk factors described in Glucotrack’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025.







Contacts:









GLUCOTRACK INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(i



n thousands of US dollars except share data)

























In thousands of US dollars









(except stock data)

























March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024

























Unaudited





























Current Assets











































Cash and cash equivalents













9,100

















5,617













Other current assets













355

















151















Total current assets















9,455

















5,768





















































Operating lease right-of-use asset, net













53

















59













Property and equipment, net













94

















95













Restricted cash













10

















10













TOTAL ASSETS













9,612

















5,932























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)











































Current Liabilities









































Accounts payable













1,612

















992













Operating lease liability, current













26

















26













Convertible promissory notes













9

















5













Other current liabilities













303

















252













Total current liabilities













1,950

















1,275





















































Non-Current Liabilities









































Derivative financial liabilities (Note 2F and Note 3B)













177

















17,421













Operating lease liability, non-current













26

















33













Loans from stockholders













201

















203













Total liabilities













2,354

















18,932





















































Commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 4)

















































































Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)











































Common Stock of $0.001 par value (“Common Stock”):











































250,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 25,585,853 and 791,609 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













26

















1













Additional paid-in capital













146,259

















119,229













Receipts on account of shares













228

















228













Accumulated other comprehensive income













28

















(8





)









Accumulated deficit













(139,283





)













(132,450





)









Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)













7,258

















(13,000





)

















































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)













9,612

















5,932



















GLUCOTRACK INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS









(in thousands of US dollars except share data) (unaudited)





















Three-month period ended









March 31,





























2025

























2024





















Operating expenses











































Research and development









$





1,871













$





2,148













General and administrative













1,499

















733













Selling and marketing expenses













128

















70













Total operating expenses













3,498

















2,951





















































Operating loss













3,498

















2,951















Other (income) expense











































Change in fair value of derivative liabilities













3,376

















-













Other (income) expense, net













(4





)













-













Finance expenses (income), net













(37





)













(24





)



















































Net Loss















6,833

















2,927













Other comprehensive income:









































Foreign currency translation adjustment













(36





)













(6





)



















































Comprehensive loss for the period











$





6,797













$





2,921





















































Basic and diluted net loss per common stock









$





(0.67





)









$





(11.73





)

















































Weighted average number of common stock used in computing basic and diluted loss per common stock













10,160,725

















249,598











This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.