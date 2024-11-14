GlucoTrack Completes Funding to Enhance Financial Stability

GlucoTrack ( (GCTK) ) just unveiled an update.
Glucotrack, Inc. recently concluded a $10 million public offering and a concurrent private placement converting $4 million of outstanding debt into equity. The offering involved shares, pre-funded warrants, and series A and B common warrants, with proceeds earmarked for working capital and corporate purposes. The company aims to meet Nasdaq’s stockholders’ equity requirements, crucial for maintaining its listing. This strategic move highlights Glucotrack’s commitment to advancing its pioneering diabetes technologies while addressing financial compliance challenges.
