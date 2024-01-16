GLPG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Galapagos NV (Symbol: GLPG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.91, changing hands as low as $38.34 per share. Galapagos NV shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLPG's low point in its 52 week range is $31.86 per share, with $48.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.87.

