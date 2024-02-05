GLP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/7/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/7/24, Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.70, payable on 2/14/24. As a percentage of GLP's recent stock price of $46.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of Global Partners LP to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when GLP shares open for trading on 2/7/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GLP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLP's low point in its 52 week range is $27.07 per share, with $48.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.00.

In Monday trading, Global Partners LP shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

