GLP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/10/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/10/25, Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.74, payable on 2/14/25. As a percentage of GLP's recent stock price of $57.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of Global Partners LP to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when GLP shares open for trading on 2/10/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GLP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLP's low point in its 52 week range is $37.0034 per share, with $59.025 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.99.

In Thursday trading, Global Partners LP shares are currently trading flat on the day.

