GLP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.89, changing hands as low as $44.51 per share. Global Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLP's low point in its 52 week range is $29.21 per share, with $50.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.60.

