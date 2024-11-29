Glow Lifetech Completes Funding and Debt Settlement

Glow LifeTech (TSE:GLOW) has released an update.
Glow Lifetech Corp. successfully completed a $900,000 private placement and settled $591,000 in debt by issuing shares, aimed at preserving cash for working capital. Insiders participated in the transaction, which was classified as a related party transaction, and Nova Capital Corp. increased its stake in the company. This strategic move reflects Glow Lifetech’s efforts to strengthen its financial standing.
