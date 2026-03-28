This Glorious Cryptocurrency Is Up Almost 17,000% in 10 Years: Here Are the 5 Biggest Risks You Need to Know.

Key Points

In the future, governments could introduce laws that inhibit this cryptocurrency from further advancing across the economy.

Quantum computing has been on everyone’s mind lately, as advancements here could theoretically undermine the top digital asset’s security.

People around the world might not be interested in this cryptocurrency’s most compelling features.

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Over the last 10 years, there's been one dominant cryptocurrency that has skyrocketed 16,950% (as of March 24). Investors who were able to put some money to work in this digital asset are sitting on a massive gain. However, that doesn't mean it's time to let your guard down, because headline-grabbing gains can obscure an essential truth: high rewards often come with equally significant risks.

For investors, understanding the downside isn't just prudent, but critical to making informed, disciplined decisions.

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Here are the five biggest risks that investors need to know about this glorious cryptocurrency that is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

1. Regulatory

It appears the U.S. has fully embraced Bitcoin. However, there's always a chance that future lawmakers can implement unfavorable tax policies that discourage people from wanting to own the digital asset. Pro-banking legislators might also make it difficult for crypto-only financial services firms, like brokerages or custodial platforms, to get the necessary licenses to operate and expand.

Even though the U.S. dollar is the top currency used in illicit activity, politicians can easily drive the narrative that Bitcoin facilitates this behavior more. And that could lead to strict laws being passed.

2. Environmental

Bitcoin transactions are approved and processed by something called a proof-of-work consensus mechanism that requires large amounts of energy and computational power. Known as mining, this keeps the network secure.

But the environmental impact is a highly visible factor that the critics can always point to as to why Bitcoin shouldn't exist.

3. Quantum computing

The biggest concern lately has been the threat that quantum computing (QC) could present to Bitcoin's security. If QC advances rapidly, then it might be capable enough to figure out Bitcoin owners' private keys. This would essentially eliminate any trust in the network.

It is believed that we are still a long way from QC becoming powerful enough to be an issue, and Bitcoin developers are already thinking of solutions.

4. Economic

Bitcoin's scarcity, as demonstrated by the fact that there will only ever be 21 million units, is what makes it a theoretically superior store of value. But this is only true if people believe it to be. If the long-term narrative weakens, then it will lose its status as a compelling asset to own. And this will pressure the price.

5. Sociocultural

Bitcoin operates outside the direct control of governments and central banks. That's a big deal, especially since sovereign debt levels continue rising. However, if people don't think that this is a problem, and they actually start to trust governments and central bankers, the urgency to adopt Bitcoin may be lower.

From a payments perspective, merchants might not care about Bitcoin's Lightning network providing fast and cheap transactions with final settlement. And from a self-custody perspective, there are people that have no interest in managing their own private keys. These could reduce demand.

Bitcoin investors should pay attention to any developments related to these five risk factors to ensure the thesis remains intact.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.