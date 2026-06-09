Markets
GLOP.PRA

GLOP's Series A Preferred Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

June 09, 2026 — 02:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GLOP's 8.625% SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL (Symbol: GLOP.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1562), with shares changing hands as low as $25.32 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.00% in the "Air Services Other" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GLOP.PRA was trading at a 2.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 2.67% in the "Air Services Other" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GLOP.PRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

GLOP.PRA 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GLOP.PRA's low point in its 52 week range is $25.07 per share, with $26.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.38.

Below is a dividend history chart for GLOP.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on GLOP's 8.625% SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL:

GLOP.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, GLOP's 8.625% SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL (Symbol: GLOP.PRA) is currently off about 0.8% on the day.

Further GLOP.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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GLOP.PRA

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