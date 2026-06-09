GLOP's Series A Preferred Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GLOP's 8.625% SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL (Symbol: GLOP.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1562), with shares changing hands as low as $25.32 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.00% in the "Air Services Other" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GLOP.PRA was trading at a 2.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 2.67% in the "Air Services Other" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GLOP.PRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLOP.PRA's low point in its 52 week range is $25.07 per share, with $26.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.38.

Below is a dividend history chart for GLOP.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on GLOP's 8.625% SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL:

In Tuesday trading, GLOP's 8.625% SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL (Symbol: GLOP.PRA) is currently off about 0.8% on the day.

Further GLOP.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.