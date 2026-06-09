GLOP's Series A Preferred Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of GLOP.PRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GLOP.PRA's low point in its 52 week range is $25.07 per share, with $26.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.38.
Below is a dividend history chart for GLOP.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on GLOP's 8.625% SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL:
In Tuesday trading, GLOP's 8.625% SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL (Symbol: GLOP.PRA) is currently off about 0.8% on the day.
Further GLOP.PRA Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.