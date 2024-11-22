Globus Medical launches ExcelsiusHub navigation system

Globus Medical (GMED) announced the commercial launch of the ExcelsiusHub navigation system. ExcelsiusHub joins the expansive ecosystem of Excelsius technologies and is designed to elevate the standard for freehand navigation. Freehand navigation provides surgeons with real-time visualization of instrument placement, to reduce the reliance on X-ray imaging during spine surgery. This also facilitates accurate placement of screws and interbody spacer implants and may reduce OR radiation when compared to conventional fluoroscopy. ExcelsiusHub offers advantages over other navigation systems through features designed to enhance the safety and reproducibility of spine navigation such as real-time patient array monitoring, tissue-sparing drills, and registration flexibility. “This launch extends the capabilities and reach of our Excelsius ecosystem,” said Dan Scavilla, president and chief executive officer of Globus Medical. “We now have a technology platform that fits a very wide variety of surgeons’ and hospitals’ needs, with design and footprint suited for both the hospital and ASC setting. We look forward to continuing to support our customers with technology that is designed for less invasive procedures with potentially lower radiation exposure.”

