Globus Medical, Inc. Reports Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $140.59 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $26.50 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Globus Medical, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $174.59 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.7% to $826.42 million from $657.29 million last year.

Globus Medical, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

