Globus Medical (GMED) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globus Medical (GMED) will report quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 35.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $730.32 million, exhibiting an increase of 22.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Globus Medical metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Product Category- Enabling Technologies' of $27.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by Product Category- Musculoskeletal Solutions' to come in at $698.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- International' will reach $138.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- United States' at $587.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Globus Medical shares have remained unchanged in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), GMED is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.