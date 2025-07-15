Globus Medical Expands Excelsius Navigation Capabilities with Launch of DuraPro™ Oscillating System

Globus Medical expands its Power Portfolio with the DuraPro™ oscillating system, enhancing surgical navigation and efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

Globus Medical, Inc. has announced the launch of its next-generation oscillating system, DuraPro™, enhancing the Excelsius™ navigation capabilities as part of its Power Portfolio. This system aims to transform the $550 million high-speed drill market by offering innovative oscillation technology, which helps prevent tissue wrapping and maintains a natural cutting sensation similar to traditional drills. DuraPro™ improves surgical efficiency and safety through features like anti-skiving pilot hole drilling and compatibility with ExcelsiusGPS™ and ExcelsiusHub™, allowing for precise navigation during procedures. Alongside DuraPro™, Globus also introduced Verzera™, another navigated high-speed drill that enhances workflow integration. The launch reflects Globus Medical's commitment to addressing clinical needs and improving surgical confidence through advanced technology.

Potential Positives

Introduction of the DuraPro™ oscillating system expands Globus Medical's Power Portfolio, aiming to revolutionize the high-speed drill market.

DuraPro™ enhances procedural workflows through innovative safety features and efficiency, providing surgeons with advanced tools to improve patient care.

Integration with ExcelsiusGPS™ and ExcelsiusHub™ offers real-time visualization and support for navigated workflows, boosting surgical accuracy and confidence.

Launch of the Verzera™ navigated high-speed drill system further solidifies the company's commitment to meeting clinical needs with integrated technology for bone removal procedures.

Potential Negatives

Potential integration risks with the acquisition of NuVasive and Nevro, which could affect operational performance and synergy realization.

Heavy reliance on forward-looking statements which indicate uncertainty about future performance, potentially undermining investor confidence.

Warnings about competition and market demand raise concerns regarding the company’s ability to maintain market share and profitability.

FAQ

What is the DuraPro™ oscillating system?

The DuraPro™ is a next-generation oscillating system enhancing surgical procedures with safety and efficiency features.

How does DuraPro™ improve surgical outcomes?

DuraPro™ prevents soft tissue wrapping while providing efficient, accurate cutting to enhance patient care during surgeries.

What is the role of ExcelsiusGPS™ with DuraPro™?

ExcelsiusGPS™ integration offers real-time visualization for enhanced accuracy and safety during surgical procedures.

What technologies are included in the Power Portfolio?

The Power Portfolio includes DuraPro™ and Verzera™, designed to advance procedural workflows for surgeons.

What is Globus Medical's mission?

Globus Medical aims to solve unmet clinical needs and innovate within musculoskeletal care to improve patient outcomes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GMED Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GMED stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GMED Insider Trading Activity

$GMED insiders have traded $GMED stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN D RHOADS sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $590,100

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 284 institutional investors add shares of $GMED stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GMED Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GMED in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GMED, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GMED forecast page.

$GMED Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GMED recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GMED in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Drew Ranieri from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $68.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $80.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $103.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Mathew Blackman from Stifel set a target price of $94.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $93.0 on 02/21/2025

Full Release



AUDUBON, Pa., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced the expanded Excelsius™ navigation capabilities of its next-generation oscillating system, DuraPro™, as the latest addition to the Power Portfolio, designed to advance procedural workflows through safety features and efficiency.





“Our goal is to revolutionize the $550 million high-speed drill market with the introduction of innovative, next generation oscillation,” said David Hole, president of spine at Globus Medical. “The DuraPro™ oscillating system coupled with navigation enhances the procedural solutions we offer to surgeons to help advance patient care.





With its cutting-edge oscillating technology, DuraPro™ helps prevent soft tissue wrapping while retaining a natural sensation akin to that of conventional spinning drills. This system provides surgeons with instruments for efficient, accurate cutting to remove bone, while utilizing oscillating technology to help safeguard delicate tissue. It also features anti-skiving pilot hole drilling; the oscillating nature of the technology allows for drill tips to maintain trajectories without deviating from the starting point, and the brush attachments facilitate thorough discectomies. The versatile system seamlessly integrates with ExcelsiusGPS™ and ExcelsiusHub™ to support accuracy, efficiency and confidence across navigated and non-navigated workflows.





“DuraPro™ allows us to navigate around delicate structures with greater confidence during decompressions,” share Drs. Roland Kent and David Glassman of Axis Spine Center in Cour D’Alene, Idaho. “The integration with ExcelsiusGPS™ takes it a step further—providing real-time visualization for accuracy while reinforcing the safety benefits of oscillating technology.”





In addition to DuraPro™, Globus Medical launched Verzera™, a navigated high-speed drill system integrated with the ExcelsiusGPS and ExcelsiusHub system. Verzera™ augments existing workflows for surgeons utilizing Globus’ enabling technologies, by allowing them to navigate bone removal during procedures.





The expanded Globus Medical Power Portfolio represents the Company’s continued commitment to solving unmet clinical needs and delivering surgeons with added confidence through procedurally integrated technology. Learn more about the Power Portfolio



here



.









About Globus Medical, Inc.









Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at



www.globusmedical.com



.







Safe Harbor Statements







All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the integration of the NuVasive and Nevro businesses and our ability to successfully integrate and achieve anticipated synergies with the integration, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, refer to the disclosure of Globus Medical contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at



www.sec.gov



. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.







Investor contact:







Brian Kearns





610-930-1800







investors@globusmedical.com









Media contact:







Moran Chavez







media@globusmedical.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.