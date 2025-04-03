Is Globe Life Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $11.1 billion, Globe Life Inc. (GL) is an insurance holding company that provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families. The McKinney, Texas-located corporation operates through three segments: Life Insurance; Supplemental Health Insurance; and Investments.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks and Globe Life fits this description perfectly. The company sells its products through its direct-to-consumer division, exclusive agencies, and independent agents, and offers whole, term, and other life insurance products, limited-benefit supplemental health insurance products, such as accident, cancer, critical illness, heart, intensive care, and other health products.
The insurance company dipped marginally from its 52-week high of $133.76 recorded on Apr. 2. Globe Life shares have climbed 18.6% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) marginal decline in the same period.
Longer term, Globe Life has soared 26.5% in the past six months, outperforming DOWI's marginal gain. Additionally, shares of GL have strengthened 19.2% over the past 52 weeks, while the Dow Jones climbed 7.8% in the same period.
GL has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early January.
Shares of GL slid 2.5% the following day after its Q4 2024 mixed results on Feb. 5. The company’s EPS came in at $3.01. However, it fell short on revenue, reporting $1.5 billion compared to the Street forecast. Globe Life’s net investment income grew 4% over the year-ago quarter to $282.4 million. For the current fiscal 2025, the company expects to deliver earnings in the range of $13.45 per share to $14.05 per share.
In addition, when compared, rival Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) fell behind GL. LNC has advanced 14.6% over the past six months and 10.4% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite Globe Life’s outperformance relative to the Dow, analysts have a cautiously optimistic outlook. With 12 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” and GL is currently trading below the mean price target of $141.83.On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- FedEx Stock Just Hit a New 52-Week Low. Should You Buy the Dip in This Dividend Stock?
- As Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs Trigger Market Selloff, Ford Is Offering Employee Pricing on Its Cars to US Customers. How Should You Play F Stock Here?
- Meta Is About to Lose Its Head of AI Research. Should You Jump Ship on META Stock?
- Eric Trump Is Cozying Up With This 1 Bitcoin Mining Stock. Should You Buy Shares Now?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.