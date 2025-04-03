Is Globe Life Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $11.1 billion, Globe Life Inc. (GL) is an insurance holding company that provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families. The McKinney, Texas-located corporation operates through three segments: Life Insurance; Supplemental Health Insurance; and Investments.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks and Globe Life fits this description perfectly. The company sells its products through its direct-to-consumer division, exclusive agencies, and independent agents, and offers whole, term, and other life insurance products, limited-benefit supplemental health insurance products, such as accident, cancer, critical illness, heart, intensive care, and other health products.

Active Investor:

The insurance company dipped marginally from its 52-week high of $133.76 recorded on Apr. 2. Globe Life shares have climbed 18.6% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) marginal decline in the same period.

Longer term, Globe Life has soared 26.5% in the past six months, outperforming DOWI's marginal gain. Additionally, shares of GL have strengthened 19.2% over the past 52 weeks, while the Dow Jones climbed 7.8% in the same period.

GL has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early January.

Shares of GL slid 2.5% the following day after its Q4 2024 mixed results on Feb. 5. The company’s EPS came in at $3.01. However, it fell short on revenue, reporting $1.5 billion compared to the Street forecast. Globe Life’s net investment income grew 4% over the year-ago quarter to $282.4 million. For the current fiscal 2025, the company expects to deliver earnings in the range of $13.45 per share to $14.05 per share.

In addition, when compared, rival Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) fell behind GL. LNC has advanced 14.6% over the past six months and 10.4% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite Globe Life’s outperformance relative to the Dow, analysts have a cautiously optimistic outlook. With 12 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” and GL is currently trading below the mean price target of $141.83.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.