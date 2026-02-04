Markets
GL

Globe Life Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

February 04, 2026 — 04:42 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.266 million, or $3.29 per share. This compares with $0.255 million, or $3.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $1.519 million from $1.466 million last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.266 Mln. vs. $0.255 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.29 vs. $3.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.519 Mln vs. $1.466 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.