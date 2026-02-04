Globe Life Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.266 million, or $3.29 per share. This compares with $0.255 million, or $3.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $1.519 million from $1.466 million last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

