Globe Life (GL) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Globe Life (GL) reported revenue of $1.56 billion, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.43, compared to $3.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion, representing a surprise of -0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenue- Total premium : $1.27 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.

: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year. Revenue- Net investment income : $289.82 million versus $290.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

: $289.82 million versus $290.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Life Underwriting Margin- Liberty National : $35.29 million versus $35.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.

: $35.29 million versus $35.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change. Life Underwriting Margin- Direct to Consumer : $73.64 million compared to the $68.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.

: $73.64 million compared to the $68.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year. Life Underwriting Margin- American Income : $209.01 million compared to the $211.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.

: $209.01 million compared to the $211.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year. Revenue- Life premium- American Income Exclusive : $459.2 million compared to the $465.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

: $459.2 million compared to the $465.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Revenue- Life premium- Direct to Consumer : $244.22 million compared to the $245.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

: $244.22 million compared to the $245.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Revenue- Life premium- Other agencies : $49.9 million compared to the $50.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

: $49.9 million compared to the $50.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Revenue- Health Premium- United American : $194.43 million compared to the $184.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year.

: $194.43 million compared to the $184.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year. Revenue- Health premium- Liberty National : $47.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

: $47.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%. Revenue- Health premium- American Income : $31.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

: $31.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%. Revenue- Health premium- Direct to Consumer: $20.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

Here is how Globe Life performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Globe Life here>>>

Shares of Globe Life have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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