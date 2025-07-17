Globavend Holdings Limited Announces 1-for-200 Reverse Stock Split to Enhance Share Structure

Globavend Holdings plans a 1-for-200 reverse stock split effective July 21, 2025, reducing outstanding shares significantly.

Globavend Holdings Limited announced a 1-for-200 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares, set to take effect on July 21, 2025. This decision was approved by a majority of shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on April 28, 2025, and subsequently endorsed by the Board of Directors. The reverse stock split will decrease the outstanding shares from approximately 253 million to about 1.27 million, with every 200 shares being converted into one new share. The par value of the shares will increase from $0.001 to $0.20. Shareholders will receive information regarding the transition from the company's transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, and adjustments for book-entry holdings will be made automatically. Globavend provides logistics solutions primarily for e-commerce businesses in regions including Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand.

Potential Positives

The company is executing a reverse stock split, which could enhance the per-share price and improve the appeal to institutional investors.

A majority of shareholders approved the reverse stock split, indicating strong support for the company's restructuring strategy.

The reduction in the number of shares outstanding may lead to increased earnings per share (EPS), potentially improving investor perception.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a 1-for-200 reverse stock split indicates potential concerns about the company's stock value and market perception, as reverse splits are often associated with companies facing financial difficulties or low stock prices.

The significant reduction in the number of outstanding shares from approximately 253 million to 1.27 million could lead to decreased liquidity and increased volatility for investors.

The proportionally increased par value of the ordinary shares from $0.001 to $0.20 may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial health and viability.

FAQ

What is the effective date of the reverse stock split for Globavend Holdings?

The reverse stock split will take effect on July 21, 2025.

What is the ratio for the reverse stock split?

Globavend is implementing a 1-for-200 reverse stock split ratio.

How will the reverse stock split affect existing shareholders?

Shareholders will have every 200 shares converted into 1 new ordinary share.

Will the reverse stock split change the rights of the shares?

No, the reverse stock split will not alter any rights or preferences of the Company’s shares.

How can shareholders contact for questions about the reverse stock split?

Shareholders can reach VStock Transfer, LLC at 212-828-8436 for inquiries.

$GVH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $GVH stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GVH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GVH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Litchfield Hills issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Globavend Holdings Limited (“Globavend” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:



GVH



), an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, today announced that it intends to effect a 1-for-200 reverse stock split of the Company’s ordinary shares (the “Reverse Stock Split”). The Company anticipates that the ordinary shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-Reverse Stock Split basis upon the opening of the market on July 21, 2025 (the “Effective Date”).





A majority of the shareholders of the Company approved the reverse stock split at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on April 28, 2025, with the Board of Directors subsequently approving the 1-for-200 ratio.





On the Effective Date, the Reverse Stock Split will reduce the number of outstanding shares of the Company from approximately 253 million to approximately 1.27 million, notwithstanding the reconciliation of fractional shares, and will affect all outstanding ordinary shares. Every two hundred outstanding ordinary shares will be converted into one new ordinary share.





The Reverse Stock Split will not modify any rights or preferences of the Company’s shares. Any fractional share in the total number of issued post-Reverse Stock Split ordinary shares that would have resulted from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the nearest whole number by issue of such fractional post-Reverse Stock Split ordinary share as necessary to Cede & Co at par value. The par value of the ordinary shares will be proportionally increased from $0.001 to $0.20.





VStock Transfer, LLC, the Company’s transfer agent, will act as the exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split. Shareholders of record will receive information from VStock Transfer, LLC regarding the transition. Shareholders who hold shares in book-entry form or through a broker or other nominee will have their positions adjusted automatically to reflect the Reverse Stock Split and will not need to take any action. VStock Transfer, LLC can be reached at 212-828-8436 to address questions regarding the exchange process.







About Globavend Holdings Limited







Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain “forward





‐looking





” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the effective date of the Reverse Stock Split and the date that trading of our ordinary shares will begin on a split-adjusted basis. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties related to global economic or market conditions, changes in our operating plans or funding requirements, the timing of the Reverse Stock Split and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2024, and subsequent reports that the Company files with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward





‐looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.







Company Info:







Globavend Holdings Limited







Wai Yiu Yau, Chairman and CEO







project@globavend.com



61 8 6141 3263



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.