Globant's (GLOB) AI Reinvention Network Empowers Industries

Globant GLOB recently launched its AI Reinvention Network, an initiative aimed at empowering various industries to accelerate their AI adoption and integration. By leveraging its deep expertise and two decades of experience in harnessing AI's transformative power, Globant aims to unlock a new era of digital innovation.



The AI Reinvention Network is an enhancement to Globant's existing Studios, each tailored for specific industries such as Connected Experiences, Automotive, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Finance, Airlines, Hospitality and Leisure, Games, EdTech, Business Hacking, Sports, Retail, Smart Payments and Sustainable Business.



Globant has been at the forefront of AI integration since 2013. From its Data and AI Studio's initial launch to its current expansion across diverse domains, Globant has consistently pushed boundaries to drive innovation. This leadership has earned it recognition as a top player in the IDC's Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services MarketScape.



With a workforce of more than 28,900 employees across 33 countries and five continents, Luxembourg-based Globant operates on a global scale, serving renowned clients like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander. The company is involved in the provision of data management solutions, quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing and game testing services.



Globant’s continuous efforts to bolster the realm of AI-driven business transformation are noteworthy. Recently, it announced the integration of its proprietary AI Agents into the software development life cycle. These AI Agents are crafted to work in sync with Globant's existing AI products, such as Augoor, MagnifAI, Navigate, GeneXus Next and GeneXus Enterprise AI, creating a comprehensive suite of AI-driven solutions.



Also, in March 2024, GLOB’s subsidiary GeneXus partnered with NVIDIA. Under the terms of collaboration, the company will integrate NVDA’s AI technology with its enterprise AI platform.



Robust momentum across most of its business segments – Media and Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Consumer, Retail & Manufacturing, Banks, Financial Services and Insurance and Healthcare revenues – are driving the company’s top-line growth.



At present, GLOB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 2.6% against the industry’s decline of 2.6% in the past year.



