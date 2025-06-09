Globant Unveils AI Pods to Revolutionize IT Services Delivery Model

Globant S.A. GLOB has introduced a groundbreaking approach to IT services with the launch of AI Pods—a first-of-its-kind subscription model for AI-powered services. AI Pods enable access to intelligent solutions for engineering, product definition, design and testing at scale, all under a flexible, token-based subscription system, designed to disrupt traditional IT delivery.

Each AI Pod leverages agentic AI capabilities, orchestrated and overseen by Globant’s experts to ensure alignment with business strategies, high-quality standards and complete traceability. The model offers smarter, faster and more cost-efficient outcomes, positioning it as a transformative shift from conventional service models toward a more agile, software-like delivery of continuous, outcome-oriented value.

Globant’s advanced AI (GEAI) accelerator platform powers the AI Pods. Being model-agnostic, GEAI supports a wide array of agents that enable the end-to-end design, development, deployment and management of agentic AI workflows. These intelligent systems drive comprehensive business transformation, with GEAI’s capabilities highlighted by tools like Globant CODA, which streamlines the software development lifecycle through automated code generation, testing and deployment.

Management highlighted that it has seen strong success with this model across sectors such as finance, retail and media. Projects have significantly reduced delivery times, achieved tangible efficiencies and enhanced overall productivity highlighted Globant. The company believes that they are leading a fundamental shift in their industry and are well-positioned to guide both clients and teams into this new era of AI-driven services.

GLOB Reinforces its Focus on AI Leadership and Innovation

Globant’s domain expertise and AI engineering strength not only enable more efficient operations and improved customer experiences but also ensure long-term growth in a rapidly evolving business landscape. Over the past decade, it has developed deep AI expertise through its AI Studios and Enterprise AI Platform.

By combining advanced AI solutions with creative technology via Globant GUT, the company strengthens its position in AI-driven business sectors.

Recently, Globant reported first-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, the bottom line decreased year over year. However, the top line rose year over year, driven by secular growth trends in AI-related opportunities and healthy business momentum. Globant’s management highlighted the company's intensified focus on AI and automation. Among its visions is a 100-squared client-centric model, which is a strategic initiative aiming to maximize value from 100 top clients through cross-industry innovation and subscription services. Continued innovations in AI Pods, Enterprise AI Platform and AI Studios augur well.

In April 2025, Globant signed an agreement with Alphabet Google Cloud. This agreement merges GLOB’s extensive AI expertise with Google Cloud’s cutting-edge infrastructure and AI tools to foster innovation and tackle some of the urgent challenges businesses encounter, including data silos, process inefficiencies and scalability barriers.

GLOB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Movement

At present, GLOB carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of the company have lost 34.7% against the Zacks Internet - Software and Services industry’s growth of 38.1% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

