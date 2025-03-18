Globant Transforms Racing by Powering Formula 1's 2025 Content System

Globant GLOB recently introduced the Team Content Delivery System at Melbourne's Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025. As an official partner of Formula 1, Globant is committed to developing cutting-edge IT solutions that empower race teams with state-of-the-art tools. The Team Content Delivery System is designed to deliver real-time video streams, synchronized data and intelligent insights, enabling engineers and strategists to make faster and more informed decisions.



The Team Content Delivery System is embedded with several state-of-the-art features aimed at increasing usability, responsiveness and efficiency. It is designed to seamlessly integrate more than 30 video channels with various audio sources, offering a comprehensive race intelligence platform. The ability to replay, analyze and share crucial moments in near real-time bolsters the tool’s significance in modern Formula 1 race operations.



In addition, the cutting-edge system supports on-premises video processing and cloud delivery pipelines, employs advanced data normalization and classification techniques, instantly converts live footage into Video-on-Demand (VOD) and possesses strong synchronization capabilities. It also boasts a brand-new, intuitive user interface designed to improve the overall experience for engineers, strategists and team principals.



One of the standout enhancements in the Team Content Delivery System is response time reduction. In contrast to the previous application, which required 9 seconds, the new system requires less than 5 seconds for live connections within the paddock network and roughly 6-second response times for users accessing remotely via the Internet. This improvement ensures that teams can react instantly to race events, minimizing decision-making lag.

Globant's strong artificial intelligence (AI) investment boosts its future growth. Over the past decade, it has developed deep AI expertise through its AI Studios and Enterprise AI Platform. By combining advanced AI solutions with creative technology via Globant GUT, the company strengthens its position in AI-driven business sectors. In the last reported quarter, its revenues expanded 10.6% year over year to $642.5 million. In 2024, AI-based projects brought in $350 million in annual revenues, up 110% year over year.



Despite a 1.5% adverse foreign exchange impact on full-year revenue growth, GLOB projects revenues of $2,635 million to $2,705 million, implying a 9.1-12.0% year-over-year increase in 2025.

At present, GLOB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 34.2% against the sub-industry’s growth of 10.5% in the past year.



