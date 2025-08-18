Globant Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Down

Globant S.A. GLOB reported second-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. It reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues in the quarter totaled $614.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $613 million. The top line rose 4.5% year over year.

While the macroeconomic environment has led to longer sales cycles, the company’s team remains sharply focused on converting this strong pipeline into signed work in the coming quarters. With several large opportunities in healthcare, financial services, CPG and gaming, GLOB is well-positioned for meaningful conversions in the months ahead, further strengthening its commitment to high-value clients and driving strategic impact.

With GenAI adoption growing quickly and the AI ecosystem becoming more complex, the company’s market opportunity is expanding. Its pipeline hit a record $3.7 billion, up 25% from last year. Management had projected second-quarter revenues to be at least $612 million, representing a 4.2% year-over-year increase with no foreign exchange impact.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, GLOB catered to 981 customers. For the same period, the company had 339 clients that brought in more than $1 million in annual revenues, up from 329 last year.

Its top customer, top five customers and top 10 customers accounted for 8.6%, 20.3% and 29.3% of revenues, respectively.

GLOB’s Q2 Segmental Details

Revenues from Media and Entertainment (19.9% of net sales) decreased 8.3% year over year to $122 million.

Technology & Telecommunications revenues (9.1%) fell 9.8% year over year to $56.2 million.

Travel & Hospitality revenues (13%) rose 24.6% year over year to $79.8 million.

Consumer, Retail & Manufacturing (18%) grew 1.5% year over year to $110.8 million.

Professional Services (10.3%) were down 0.8% from the prior-year quarter to $63.3 million.

Banks, Financial Services and Insurance (20.6%) were up 21% year over year to $126.6 million.

Healthcare revenues (7.1%) increased 3.5% year over year to $43.8 million.

Revenues from Other Verticals (1.9%) totaled $11.8 million, up 43.3% year over year.

Regarding region-wise revenue distribution, North America led with 54.1% of revenues. Latin America contributed 19.7% and is showing a strong recovery, setting new booking records. Europe accounted for 19.6%. New Markets represented 6.6% of revenues, delivering outstanding growth of 84% year over year.

Other Details

Non-IFRS adjusted gross margin was flat year over year at 38.1%.

Non-IFRS adjusted profit from operations margin was 15%, down from 15.1% in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted net income for the period was $69.7 million, up 4.2% year over year.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

As of June 30, 2025, GLOB had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $174.2 million compared with $120.2 million as of March 31, 2025.

During the quarter, it generated $21.9 million in cash from operating activities compared with $10.2 million in the previous year.

GLOB’s Q3 & 2025 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, Globant expects revenues of at least $615 million, reflecting 0.1% year-over-year growth, including a favorable FX impact of 50 basis points.

The company anticipates a non-IFRS adjusted operating margin of at least 15% and non-IFRS adjusted diluted EPS to be at least $1.53.

For 2025, GLOB expects revenues of at least $2,445.0 million, representing 1.2% year-over-year growth, including a positive forex impact of 25 basis points. Earlier, the company projected $2,464.0 million in revenues for 2025.

Globant expects a non-IFRS adjusted operating margin of at least 15%, and non-IFRS adjusted diluted EPS of at least $6.12.

GLOB’s Zacks Rank

GLOB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

