Globant Launches GEAI 2.3 to Integrate Agentic Commerce Protocol

Globant S.A. GLOB has announced the release of version 2.3 of its proprietary AI platform, Globant Enterprise AI (GEAI). The latest move marks a major advancement with the integration of the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), enabling the creation of AI agents with transactional capabilities. The announcement came just hours after OpenAI unveiled the new open agentic commerce protocol.

Building on its recent incorporation of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) communication, GEAI 2.3 further strengthens interoperability across diverse enterprise systems. These upgrades enable organizations to seamlessly connect, scale and manage AI-powered agents across multiple environments, accelerating the development of secure, collaborative and scalable AI ecosystems for global enterprises. GEAI version 2.3 will be rolled out in the coming days on an invite-only basis.

With the addition of ACP, the open standard behind OpenAI’s “Instant Checkout,” GEAI now enables AI agents, users and businesses to complete purchases directly through conversational interfaces. ACP leverages existing payment and fulfillment infrastructures, offering a secure and enterprise-ready foundation for AI-driven commerce.

GEAI is already delivering transformative results across industries. Companies using the platform have reported up to an 80% reduction in legacy system modernization time and a 50% decrease in software development costs, driving significant efficiency gains and innovation. These impressive outcomes underscore GEAI’s role in accelerating digital transformation and driving innovation across a dynamic and fast-paced business environment.

In August 2025, Globant announced the launch of Globant Enterprise AI 2.0, the latest version of its flagship platform. This major update introduces “The Station”, a powerful new module designed to make AI accessible to everyone within an organization. The Station enables users to seamlessly browse, share, execute and scale AI Agents, turning experimentation into tangible business results. By centralizing agent access and execution within a unified, user-friendly interface, Globant Enterprise AI 2.0 with The Station empowers organizations to build a culture of AI-driven innovation across departments.

Globant’s market opportunity is expanding as GenAI adoption skyrockets and the AI ecosystem becomes more complex. Its pipeline hit a record $3.7 billion in second-quarter 2025, up 25% from last year.

For the third quarter, Globant expects revenues of at least $615 million, implying 0.1% year-over-year growth, including a favorable FX impact of 50 basis points. For 2025, GLOB expects revenues of at least $2,445.0 million, representing 1.2% year-over-year growth, including a positive forex impact of 25 basis points.

GLOB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Movement

At present, GLOB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 72.1% against the Zacks Internet - Software and Services industry’s growth of 51.4% in the past year.



