Globant Expands Adyen Partnership to Enhance Payment Ecosystems

Globant S.A. GLOB has announced a strategic partnership with Adyen, aiming to help enterprises accelerate payment integrations and expand their global commerce capabilities. As part of the collaboration, Globant will act as a key integration partner for Adyen, enabling clients to streamline onboarding processes, modernize payment systems and scale operations more efficiently across international markets.

Previously, Globant supported Adyen integrations on a project-by-project basis, but this agreement formalizes and broadens that role to include ongoing product upgrades, new payment implementations and geographic expansion initiatives. The partnership is designed to provide merchants with faster system integrations, quicker time to revenues and continuous access to platform enhancements through a shared services model that supports long-term innovation.

Management highlighted that the partnership will help businesses accelerate the journey from implementation to revenue generation.

Globant S.A. Price and Consensus

Globant S.A. price-consensus-chart | Globant S.A. Quote

The collaboration is particularly significant for industries such as retail, financial services, media and entertainment, sports and hospitality, where seamless and scalable payment infrastructure plays a critical role in growth. By combining Adyen’s global payments capabilities with Globant’s expertise in digital transformation and system integration, the companies aim to address common challenges around speed, modernization and scalability in payment ecosystems.

The partnership is rooted in the shared enterprise-focused strategies of both companies and their commitment to advancing cross-border commerce through robust, end-to-end technology solutions. Globant’s prior experience in delivering Adyen-related implementations for enterprise clients has laid a strong foundation for this expanded collaboration.

The initiative will be primarily driven through Globant’s Financial Services AI Studio, which combines payments expertise with AI-driven tools and industry-specific accelerators. Through this platform, the company aims to help organizations optimize payment ecosystems, enhance transaction intelligence and deliver secure, seamless digital commerce experiences on a global scale.

Globant is gaining from strong adoption of its AI Pods model, rising enterprise demand for AI execution and large-scale IT modernization needs. Additional tailwinds include increasing demand for agentic AI workflows, custom software development and AI governance, supported by a robust pipeline, strong bookings and strategic partnerships with major tech platforms.

For 2026, Globant forecasts revenues in the range of $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion, representing modest growth of 0.2% to 2.2% year over year, including a positive FX impact of around 100 basis points. For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects revenues to range between $598 million and $604 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 1.2% to 2.1%, which includes a favorable foreign exchange impact of approximately 150 basis points.

GLOB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Movement

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 65.7% against the Zacks Internet - Software and Services industry’s growth of 16.4% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Red Violet, Inc. RDVT, Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB and Intuit Inc. INTU. While RDVT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, BLKB and INTU carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Red Violet’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 26.34%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 40%. RDVT’s shares have gained 2.7% in the past year.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.05%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.48%. BLKB’s shares have lost 31.1% in the past year.

Intuit’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.97%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.39%. INTU’s shares have declined 25% in the past year.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globant S.A. (GLOB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.