Globalstar (GSAT) Price Target Increased by 18.10% to 63.24

The average one-year price target for Globalstar (NasdaqGS:GSAT) has been revised to $63.24 / share. This is an increase of 18.10% from the prior estimate of $53.55 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $69.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.29% from the latest reported closing price of $41.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globalstar. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSAT is 0.13%, an increase of 4.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.90% to 31,940K shares. The put/call ratio of GSAT is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 2,026K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares , representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSAT by 10.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,626K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSAT by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Ashford Capital Management holds 1,358K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSAT by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 1,331K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares , representing an increase of 34.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSAT by 37.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,275K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSAT by 2.29% over the last quarter.

