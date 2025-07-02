Globalstar Expands Satellite Reach With First C-3 Tracking Antenna

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT has announced the successful installation of its first 6-meter tracking antenna for the upcoming C-3 mobile satellite system. This marks the official start of a major global initiative to expand the company’s ground infrastructure as part of its new Extended MSS Network.

The newly installed antenna, named Clifton-8, is located at Globalstar’s largest and oldest ground station in Clifton, TX. As the eighth antenna at this facility, Clifton-8 is the first of five new antennas planned at the site to support the C-3 system. This installation signifies a major investment in enhancing the capacity, resilience and future-readiness of Globalstar’s satellite network, which currently supports extensive coverage across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Over the coming months, Globalstar plans to roll out more than 90 new antennas across approximately 35 ground stations in 25 countries and territories. The project includes major upgrades to existing infrastructure and the development of entirely new ground stations to strengthen the company’s global connectivity capabilities.

This milestone reflects Globalstar’s commitment to delivering high-performance, dependable satellite communications as demand grows for mobile connectivity across industries, regions and remote environments.

Globalstar’s Strategic Moves Signal Strong Growth Ahead

Globalstar offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries worldwide. Its products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages.

The company’s efforts to boost the development of its spectrum and wholesale capacity services (especially within government and consumer verticals) bode well. GSAT’s Band n53 is a steady and growing spectrum resource without borders, gaining momentum as a critical enabler of 5G innovation.

In March 2025, Globalstar officially inaugurated its cutting-edge Satellite Operations Control Center (“SOCC”) at its headquarters in Covington. This milestone represents a major enhancement of Globalstar’s operational capabilities, strengthening its strategic growth as it drives next-generation satellite and connectivity solutions.

Also, the company teamed up with GCT Semiconductor Holding to engineer two-way satellite messaging systems for its mobile devices and modules. The initiative integrates GCTS’ cutting-edge IoT and 4G/5G semiconductor technology into Globalstar’s next-generation product suite.

Steady growth in Service revenues and Subscriber equipment revenues is driving its top-line performance. In the last reported quarter, revenues of $60 million rose 6% year over year, primarily driven by higher service revenues.

Globalstar has reiterated its financial outlook for 2025 in the range between $260 million and $285 million. The company anticipates maintaining an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 50%.

Globalstar’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Globalstar currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its shares have lost 29.9% in the past six months against the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 5.5%.



