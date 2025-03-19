Globalstar Enhances Capabilities With New Satellite Control Center

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT officially inaugurated its cutting-edge Satellite Operations Control Center (“SOCC”) at its headquarters in Covington, LA, on March 17. This milestone represents a major enhancement of Globalstar’s operational capabilities, strengthening its strategic growth as it drives next-generation satellite and connectivity solutions.

The SOCC is a crucial investment in Globalstar’s future, facilitating superior satellite fleet management, optimizing network performance and laying the groundwork for new satellite constellations that will reinforce the company’s dominance in global satellite communications.

Since establishing its headquarters in Covington in 2010, Globalstar has played a pivotal role in fostering technological innovation in the region. With more than 60% of its workforce based locally, the company plans to expand further, aiming to create 75 new jobs in Louisiana by the end of 2025.

Recently, the company teamed up with GCT Semiconductor Holding to engineer two-way satellite messaging systems for its mobile devices and modules. The initiative integrates GCTS’ cutting-edge IoT and 4G/5G semiconductor technology into Globalstar’s next-generation product suite.

On Feb. 26, 2025, Globalstar launched an advanced two-way satellite IoT solution using its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. Its RM200M is the first satellite module to feature integrated GNSS, Bluetooth, an accelerometer and an application processor, enabling advanced two-way communication. It leverages LEO satellites for global, resilient connectivity, supports edge computing and allows seamless cellular integration.

Globalstar’s Strategic Initiatives Bode Well

Globalstar offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries worldwide. Its products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages.

The company’s efforts to boost the development of its spectrum and wholesale capacity services (especially within government and consumer verticals) bode well. GSAT’s Band n53 is a steady and growing spectrum resource without borders, gaining momentum as a critical enabler of 5G innovation.

Steady growth in Service revenues and Subscriber equipment revenues are driving its top-line performance. In the last reported quarter, revenues of $61.2 million rose 16.7% year over year. However, it incurred a loss of 42 cents per share, wider than the loss of 14 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Globalstar has reiterated its financial outlook for 2025, expecting total revenues to range between $260 million and $285 million. The company anticipates maintaining an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 50%.

Globalstar’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Globalstar currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its shares have declined 5.1% in the past year against the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 37.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

