Globalstar Aids U.S. Army to Power the Future of Tactical Communications

Globalstar, Inc. ( GSAT ) recently announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army. The collaboration is set to evaluate the performance of Globalstar’s cutting-edge satellite data solutions for military applications, marking a significant milestone in the fusion of commercial satellite innovation with national defense priorities.

The CRADA brings Globalstar's next-generation telecommunications infrastructure into focus, specifically designed for low probability of intercept (LPI) and low probability of detection (LPD) communications. These capabilities are critical for modern military operations, particularly in covert sensing, unmanned systems, logistics tracking and tagging/tracking/locating (TTL) across high-risk and denied-access environments.

Traditional communication methods can be vulnerable to interception, detection and environmental constraints. It aims to address these issues with solutions that work well in harsh, remote and contested environments, providing reliable data without compromising mission security. GSAT is becoming a key player in future low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite infrastructure with innovations in ultra-low size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) devices.

Such SWaP-C-optimized solutions enable real-time alerting for tactical activities and anomalies, autonomous unmanned system support, minimal operational footprint, reduced detection risk and seamless integration with satellite networks. By reducing the logistical burden on field teams, these devices ensure persistent situational awareness while minimizing exposure and risk.

Furthermore, Globalstar’s OTA messaging architecture supports dynamic, adaptive communication protocols that reinforce its LPI/LPD capabilities. By integrating these features with a multipath diversity LEO constellation, the platform becomes exceptionally well-suited for defense missions that demand secure, autonomous functionality even in contested or communications-restricted settings.

The CRADA between Globalstar and the U.S. Army highlights the growing synergy between commercial space technology and defense mission needs. This collaboration is poised to unlock opportunities for next-gen space-based command and control systems, supporting distributed, mobile and autonomous military networks.

GSAT Thrives on Innovative Satellite Tailwinds

Globalstar continues to gain from increased market diversification and stable government partnerships. Recently, it inked a definitive agreement with Telecom Castilla-La Mancha, S.A. (Telecom CLM) to significantly expand its Alcazar Teleport facility in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. This move marks a strategic investment in Globalstar’s third-generation mobile satellite services network, the C-3 System, enhancing its capabilities to deliver resilient and uninterrupted connectivity across Europe.

The company has also announced the successful installation of its first 6-meter tracking antenna for the upcoming C-3 mobile satellite system. This marks the official start of a major global initiative to expand the company’s ground infrastructure as part of its new Extended MSS Network.

Management has reaffirmed its revenue guidance for 2025 between $260 million and $285 million. It also expects to sustain an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 50%.

Globalstar’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Globalstar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have gained 46.2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 46%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

