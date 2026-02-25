GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) Price Target Increased by 24.81% to 51.74

The average one-year price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NasdaqGS:GFS) has been revised to $51.74 / share. This is an increase of 24.81% from the prior estimate of $41.45 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.65% from the latest reported closing price of $47.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in GLOBALFOUNDRIES. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 11.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFS is 0.31%, an increase of 8.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 563,705K shares. The put/call ratio of GFS is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC holds 450,388K shares representing 81.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 11,408K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,367K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 4,856K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares , representing an increase of 63.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 133.13% over the last quarter.

FADTX - Fidelity Advisor Technology Fund holds 4,102K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FELAX - Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund holds 3,110K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,995K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 24.55% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.