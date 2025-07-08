GlobalFoundries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire MIPS for Enhanced AI and Processor Solutions

GlobalFoundries announces acquisition of MIPS to enhance its customizable IP offerings and support AI applications across various sectors.

Quiver AI Summary

GlobalFoundries (GF) has announced its acquisition of MIPS, a prominent supplier of AI and processor IP, aiming to enhance its portfolio of customizable IP offerings and improve its technology differentiation. This strategic move is believed to align with the increasing demands of AI platforms across various markets. MIPS, known for its efficient and scalable compute IP that caters to performance-critical applications, will continue to operate as a standalone business after the acquisition, expected to close in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals. MIPS recently launched its Atlas portfolio, focused on real-time processing and AI edge applications, which will complement GF's existing product offerings and manufacturing capabilities. The acquisition represents a significant step for both companies in advancing innovation in the automotive, industrial, and datacenter sectors.

Potential Positives

GlobalFoundries is acquiring MIPS, enhancing its portfolio with advanced AI and processor IP, strategically positioning the company in the growing AI market.

The acquisition will allow GF to offer customers more flexible solutions by combining its process technologies with MIPS's innovative IP and software capabilities.

MIPS's expertise in RISC-V technology and efficiency in performance-critical applications complements GF's focus on automotive, industrial, and datacenter infrastructure.

This acquisition is expected to unlock new opportunities in the Physical AI space, elevating GF's value proposition for its customers.

Potential Negatives

Acquisition of MIPS is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, which may lead to delays or complications in finalizing the deal.

The press release does not provide specific details on how the acquisition will impact GlobalFoundries' financials, leaving investors uncertain about the potential costs or benefits of the acquisition.

MIPS's existing operations may face integration challenges within GlobalFoundries, which could affect its performance in the short term.

FAQ

What is the purpose of GlobalFoundries' acquisition of MIPS?

The acquisition aims to enhance GF's portfolio of customizable IP offerings, focusing on AI and processor technologies.

How will MIPS operate after the acquisition?

MIPS will continue to operate as a standalone business within GlobalFoundries, serving its existing customers and technologies.

When is the acquisition of MIPS expected to be completed?

The acquisition is expected to be finalized in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

What markets will benefit from the MIPS technology?

MIPS technology is designed for critical applications in automotive, industrial, and data center infrastructure markets.

What is unique about MIPS' processor offerings?

MIPS features multi-threaded capabilities based on the open RISC-V specification, aimed at efficient AI and real-time processing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $GFS stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MALTA, N.Y. and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced a definitive agreement to acquire MIPS, a leading supplier of AI and processor IP. This strategic acquisition will expand GF’s portfolio of customizable IP offerings, allowing it to further differentiate its process technologies with IP and software capabilities.









“MIPS brings a strong heritage of delivering efficient, scalable compute IP tailored for performance-critical applications, which strategically aligns with the evolving demands of AI platforms across diverse markets,” said Niels Anderskouv, president and chief operating officer at GlobalFoundries. “Through this acquisition, we will expand our capabilities to offer customers more flexible solutions, paired with our differentiated process technologies and world-class manufacturing to help them build best-in-class products. This acquisition will be a powerful step forward to push the boundaries of efficiency and performance across a broad range of applications in automotive, industrial and datacenter infrastructure.”





MIPS recently expanded its processor IP offerings, based on open RISC-V specification, with the launch of its Atlas portfolio, a comprehensive suite of compute cores designed for real-time and application processing as well as specialized AI edge processing cores. Additionally, MIPS also introduced Atlas Explorer, a virtual platform that enables optimization of performance, power and area to shift-left in the design cycle.





“Becoming part of GlobalFoundries marks the start of a bold new chapter for MIPS,” said Sameer Wasson, CEO of MIPS. “GF’s proven track record in delivering differentiated technologies through a secure, global manufacturing footprint will enhance our ability to accelerate innovation and scale our solutions—unlocking new opportunities in the Physical AI space and driving even greater value for our customers.”





The acquisition of MIPS is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025. Following the acquisition, MIPS will continue to operate as a standalone business within GF and serve its customers across a broad range of technologies.







About MIPS







MIPS is the leading provider of compute subsystems for autonomous platforms in automotive, industrial, and embedded markets. With a 40-year heritage in RISC computing innovation and safety capable processing, MIPS is uniquely positioned to simplify the adoption of Physical AI in industrial robotics and automotive applications. MIPS technology is based on the open specification RISC-V instruction set architecture, featuring MIPS pioneering, patented, multi-threaded capabilities to move beyond proprietary legacy architecture lock-ins. For more information, please visit



MIPS.com



.







About GF







GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented and diverse team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit



www.gf.com



.







©GlobalFoundries Inc., GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. Or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.









Forward-looking Information







This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.







Media Contact:







Erica McGill







erica.mcgill@gf.com







+1-518-795-5240



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.