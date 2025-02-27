GlobalFoundries and MIT Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Semiconductor Technologies

GlobalFoundries and MIT initiate a master research agreement to advance semiconductor technologies focusing on AI and efficiency.

GlobalFoundries and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have entered into a master research agreement aimed at advancing semiconductor technologies, particularly in AI applications. This collaboration will be spearheaded by MIT's Microsystems Technology Laboratories and GF's research team, GF Labs. The initial research will focus on utilizing GF’s silicon photonics technology and its 22FDX® platform, which are designed for enhancing power efficiency in data centers and intelligent devices. The initiative highlights the importance of academia-industry partnerships in tackling semiconductor challenges and aims to facilitate innovation across various domains, while also preparing students for future roles in the semiconductor workforce. The agreement builds on previous collaborations between GF and MIT, reinforcing their commitment to research and development in microelectronics.

The collaboration with MIT demonstrates GlobalFoundries' commitment to innovation in semiconductor technologies, particularly in high-demand areas such as AI and microelectronics.

This partnership provides access to MIT's top-tier research capabilities, potentially leading to significant advancements in GF's semiconductor platforms.

The agreement highlights GlobalFoundries' role in workforce development initiatives, preparing the next generation of talent in the semiconductor industry.

The formalization of this research agreement indicates strong ongoing relationships between GlobalFoundries and academic institutions, enhancing the company's industry credibility.

While the collaboration with MIT is positive, it may highlight GlobalFoundries' need for external academic partnerships to drive innovation, suggesting potential internal limitations in research capabilities.

The reliance on high-profile collaborations such as this may imply that GF is lacking independent breakthroughs or advancements in their semiconductor technologies.

The mention of forward-looking statements emphasizes the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the projects, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance.

What is the purpose of the GlobalFoundries and MIT collaboration?

The collaboration aims to enhance semiconductor performance and efficiency through joint research initiatives focusing on AI applications.

Who will lead the research collaboration between GF and MIT?

The research will be led by MIT’s Microsystems Technology Laboratories and GF’s research and development team, GF Labs.

What technologies will the partnership focus on initially?

The initial research will focus on GF’s silicon photonics technology and the 22FDX® platform for power efficiency in intelligent devices.

How does this collaboration impact microelectronics innovation?

The collaboration aims to drive advancements in microelectronics, preparing students for future roles while leveraging industry expertise for innovative solutions.

What is the significance of the master research agreement?

This agreement formalizes ongoing collaboration between GF and MIT, building on past engagements to address semiconductor research challenges together.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and MALTA, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) today announced a new master research agreement to jointly pursue advancements and innovations for enhancing the performance and efficiency of critical semiconductor technologies. The collaboration will be led by MIT’s Microsystems Technology Laboratories (MTL) and GF’s research and development team, GF Labs.





With an initial research focus on AI and other applications, the first projects are expected to leverage GF’s differentiated silicon photonics technology, which monolithically integrates RF SOI, CMOS, and optical features on a single chip to realize power efficiencies for datacenters, and GF’s 22FDX



®



platform, which delivers ultra-low power consumption for intelligent devices at the edge.





“The collaboration between MIT MTL and GF exemplifies the power of academia-industry cooperation in tackling the most pressing challenges in semiconductor research,” said Tomás Palacios, MTL Director and Clarence J. LeBel Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. Palacios will serve as the MIT faculty lead for this research initiative.





“By bringing together MIT's world-renowned capabilities with GF's leading semiconductor platforms, we are positioned to drive significant research advancements in GF’s essential chip technologies for AI,” said Gregg Bartlett, chief technology officer at GF. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and highlights our dedication to developing the next generation of talent in the semiconductor industry. Together, we will research transformative solutions in the industry.”





“Integrated circuit technologies are the core driving a broad spectrum of applications ranging from mobile computing and communication devices to automotive, energy, and cloud computing,” said Anantha P. Chandrakasan, dean of MIT's School of Engineering, chief innovation and strategy officer, and the Vannevar Bush Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. “This collaboration allows MIT’s exceptional research community to leverage GlobalFoundries’s wide range of industry domain experts and advanced process technologies to drive exciting innovations in microelectronics across domains—while preparing our students to take on leading roles in the workforce of the future.”





The new master research agreement was formalized at a signing ceremony on campus at MIT. It builds upon GF’s successful past and ongoing engagements with the university. GF serves on MTL’s Microsystems Industrial Group (MIG), which brings together industry and academia to engage in research. MIT faculty are active participants in GF’s University Partnership Program focused on joint semiconductor research and prototyping. Additionally, GF and MIT collaborate on several workforce development initiatives, including through the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition, a U.S. Department of Defense Microelectronics Commons Hub.







About MTL







The Microsystems Technology Laboratories (MTL) at MIT is a premier research facility driving advancements in microelectronics, nanotechnology, and semiconductor technology. MTL provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for interdisciplinary research and innovation, fostering collaborations between academia, industry, and government. With a focus on enabling transformative solutions, MTL supports a broad range of research, from foundational science to advanced applications in AI, communications, and beyond. For more information, visit





mtl.mit.edu





.







About GF







GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented and diverse team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity, and sustainability. For more information, visit





www.gf.com





.







©GlobalFoundries Inc., GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.









