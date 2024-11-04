GlobalData Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

GlobalData (GB:DATA) has released an update.

GlobalData Plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 200,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 203 pence each. This move, which reduces the number of shares in circulation to 837,358,833, aims to enhance shareholder value by decreasing the total voting rights in the company. Investors can use the updated number of voting rights for calculating any changes in their ownership stakes.

