News & Insights

Stocks

GlobalData Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

November 04, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GlobalData (GB:DATA) has released an update.

GlobalData Plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 200,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 203 pence each. This move, which reduces the number of shares in circulation to 837,358,833, aims to enhance shareholder value by decreasing the total voting rights in the company. Investors can use the updated number of voting rights for calculating any changes in their ownership stakes.

For further insights into GB:DATA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.