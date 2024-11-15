News & Insights

Stocks

GlobalData Executes Share Buyback Program

November 15, 2024 — 03:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GlobalData (GB:DATA) has released an update.

GlobalData Plc recently executed a share buyback program, acquiring 200,000 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of 207 pence each. The repurchased shares will be canceled, leaving the total number of voting rights in the company at 835,803,833. Investors may use this figure to assess their stake in the company.

For further insights into GB:DATA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.