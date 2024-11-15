GlobalData Executes Share Buyback Program

GlobalData (GB:DATA) has released an update.

GlobalData Plc recently executed a share buyback program, acquiring 200,000 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of 207 pence each. The repurchased shares will be canceled, leaving the total number of voting rights in the company at 835,803,833. Investors may use this figure to assess their stake in the company.

