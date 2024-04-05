Global X: The Home for Nasdaq Exposure in Canada

Canadians have had a long love affair with tech stocks. In years past, investors could look to domestically listed companies for a portfolio allocation. However, those opportunities are becoming harder to spot.

Technology represents less than 10% of Canada’s S&P/TSX 60 Index – small in comparison to the country’s Financials and Energy sectors, which combined, represent approximately 50% of the index.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the marquee Nasdaq-100 Index® – the 100 biggest companies listed with Nasdaq – has a market capitalization that is approximately 60% technology companies.

There are more than 40 technology names in the Nasdaq-100 Index®, compared to just four in Canada’s major benchmark.

“Canada has produced homegrown successes like Shopify but we don’t have the same depth and diversity in technology names that are available in the United States. We still love tech and want to get exposure, but to access the opportunity meaningfully, you have to look to the U.S. and the Nasdaq”, explains Naseem Husain, Senior Vice President, and ETF Strategist at Global X.

This spring, there will be two new ways for Canadian investors to access the Nasdaq, bringing the number of differentiated Nasdaq-focused ETF strategies from Global X to seven (nine if you count two U.S. Dollar-denominated versions).

This suite of ETFs, Husain notes, is the “most diversified shelf of Nasdaq exposure” available in Canada.

For long-term growth investors, there’s the Global X Nasdaq-100 Index ETF (QQQX), as well as its U.S. Dollar-denominated version (QQQX.U), launching on May 15th.

More aggressive investors may opt for the Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Index ETF (QQQL), which uses 25% leverage with the aim of boosting returns. QQQL launches May 22nd.

For Canadians who like the Nasdaq but are seeking an approach that generates more income than the traditionally dividend-barren tech sector, there’s the Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (QQCC).

“A lot of technology names aren’t dividend payers. So, we have to find new and creative ways to generate income for investors”, notes Husain. QQCC writes call options on 50% of its holdings, with the other 50% fully exposed to upside in the Nasdaq-100 Index®. With this strategy, investors can receive regular income, as well as exposure to growth-focused tech stocks.”

Global X also offers several options for day traders too, through its BetaPro suite: Canada’s only family of leveraged, inverse, and inverse leveraged ETFs. The BetaPro Nasdaq-100® 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, equal to 200% of the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index®. Meanwhile, the BetaPro Nasdaq-100® 2x Daily Bear ETF (HQD) offers a similarly leveraged bearish play.

The ability to customize exposure is an essential element of modern investing. An ETF that suits one person may not suit another.

But as Husain points out, our own needs evolve over time.

“You may have a different risk profile, you may have more income, you may have more aggressive needs for your retirement, and you may need different solutions to get there. And a lot of that comes from growth stocks.”

