Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Getting Very Oversold

In the case of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, the RSI reading has hit 29.3 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 38.4. A bullish investor could look at BOTZ's 29.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), BOTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $23.815 per share, with $38.3486 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.41. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day.
