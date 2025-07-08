Global X MSCI Argentina Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ARGT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (Symbol: ARGT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.11, changing hands as low as $82.02 per share. Global X MSCI Argentina shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARGT's low point in its 52 week range is $51.09 per share, with $95.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.