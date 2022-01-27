Global X Launches ETF to Invest in Disruptive Materials

Thematic ETF provider Global X ETFs announced the launch of the Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT). Formerly known as the Global X Advanced Materials ETF, the fund trades on the Nasdaq and offers investors targeted exposure to global companies that drive long-term, paradigm-shifting themes.

DMAT seeks to invest in companies that produce metals and other raw or composite materials that have been identified as essential to disruptive technologies as identified by the underlying index, the Solactive Disruptive Materials Index. The fund will join Global X’s suite of 34 Thematic Growth ETFs.

From alternative energy sources such as solar panels and wind turbines to evolving technology like lithium batteries and electric vehicles, disruption is rapidly changing how our world looks. These advancements can help slow climate change, improve productivity, or connect millions of people around the world.

But behind these complex technologies are many essential raw inputs like certain metals, minerals, and materials, including carbon fiber, cobalt, copper, graphene & graphite, lithium, manganese, nickel, platinum & palladium, rare earth elements, and zinc — collectively known as “disruptive materials.” Just as fossil fuels were critical commodities for the 20th century economy, disruptive materials could be the essential inputs for the 21st century economy.

“The rise of the Internet of Things, electric vehicles, and cleantech would be impossible without disruptive materials,” said Pedro Palandrani, research analyst at Global X ETFs, in the press release. “As disruption continues to play a major role in economic growth, whether it’s achieving ambitious climate goals or introducing revolutionary new forms of transportation, we expect substantial demand for disruptive materials in the coming decades.

Palandrani added: “DMAT leverages Global X’s expertise in thematic investing to provide investors efficient access to the critical upstream companies involved in mining and producing the materials that are foundational to many 21st century technologies.”

DMAT has a total expense ratio of 0.59%,

