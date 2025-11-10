Global Value ETF (GVAL) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Cambria Global Value ETF GVAL is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 49.6% from its 52-week low price of $20.40/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

GVAL in Focus

The Cambria Global Value ETF is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities, including common stock and depositary receipts, issued by publicly listed companies in developed and emerging markets that exhibit strong value characteristics. The product charges 64 bps in annual fees (see: All Global Large-Cap Value Equity ETFs).

Why the Move?

The GVAL ETF hit a 52-week high as investors shifted toward undervalued international markets. With concerns rising over inflated U.S. tech valuations and a potential AI bubble, many are seeking diversification in cheaper global equities. A weaker U.S. dollar has further boosted foreign stock returns, making value-focused ETFs like GVAL especially attractive.

More Gains Ahead?

GVAL might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 43.38 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.