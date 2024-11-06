Global UAV Completes $140,400 Financing Round

Global UAV Technologies Ltd (TSE:UAV) has released an update.
Global UAV Technologies Ltd. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $140,400 through the issuance of 1,170,000 units. Each unit is priced at $0.12 and includes a common share and a warrant, which can be exercised at $0.15 within 24 months. The funds will be used for general working capital and to repay certain government loans.
