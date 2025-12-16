Is Global Trade Making a Comeback? 3 Shipping Stocks for 2026

The shipping industry handles the bulk of global trade and is widely regarded as the backbone of the world economy. Despite this vital role, the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry continues to face challenges stemming from inflationary pressures, tariff-related issues and ongoing supply-chain disruptions.

That said, the outlook is improving as macroeconomic conditions become more favorable heading into 2026. Since the performance of shipping stocks is closely linked to overall economic trends, investors may benefit from betting on companies such as Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP, Global Ship Lease GSL and KNOT Offshore Partners LP KNOP.

Factors Supporting Shipping Stocks in 2026

The macro backdrop is showing signs of improvement as we enter 2026. In the United States, even though inflation is still elevated, above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, it is moving downward. The Fed has resorted to three rate cuts in 2025.

The scenario of easing monetary policies is prevalent across many nations across the globe, with lower global interest rates creating easier financing conditions. Lower interest rates can boost shipping stocks by reducing borrowing costs and by stimulating the global economy, in turn, boosting demand for transported goods.

With the shipping industry being a capital-intensive one, significant investment is involved for new vessels and maintenance. Lower interest rates make it cheaper for companies to take loans for fleet expansion, maintenance and upgrades. Reduced interest expenses on existing debt/loans go a long way toward improving a company's bottom line and margins.

Lower interest rates encourage consumer spending and business investment. The stimulated economic activity is a boost for shipping stocks. Lower interest rates in a country can weaken its currency, boost its exports and hurt demand for imports (as imported goods become more expensive for local consumers and businesses). This development has the potential to boost the volume of international trade, which is a huge positive for shipping stocks. Moreover, when demand for ships exceeds supply, freight rates (like those measured by the Baltic Dry Index) move north, in turn, boosting earnings and stock prices of shipping stocks.

In the shipping industry, capsize bulk carriers are quite well placed and are likely to perform well in the coming year, mainly driven by strong Iron Ore & Bauxite demand. The recent rally in dry bulk rates is likely to continue next year. The boost in long-haul iron ore and bauxite demand bodes well for capesize owners, as iron ore accounts for the vast majority of capesize cargoes.

The recent inauguration of Guinea’s massive Simandou iron ore mine, the world’s largest-ever mining venture, is a key development and is likely to go a long way in boosting Cargo-Mile demand. Apart from the likely increase in long-haul iron ore and bauxite demand, limited fleet growth is also expected to aid capesize bulk carriers in 2026.

3 Shipping Stocks to Buy for 2026

Due to the abovementioned tailwinds, investing in shipping stocks seems to be a prudent idea at present. We have shortlisted three shipping stocks using the Zacks Stock Screener. These have performed very well in a year despite headwinds. Additionally, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has also been revised favorably, highlighting their likely strong performance next year as well.

The chart below shows price performance of our three picks over the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime is a prominent pure-play Capesize ship-owner that provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of vessels. Its shareholder-friendly approach bodes well for the company.

SHIP currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The shipping company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The average beat was 76.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings projects an increase of 32.7% year over year.

Global Ship Lease is a leading owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The shipping company has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. The average beat was 16.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings indicates an increase of 3.1% year over year.

KNOT Offshore is engaged in owning, acquiring, and operating shuttle tankers designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. KNOP surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. The average beat was 399%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings suggests an increase of 85.1% year over year.





