Global Technologies Appoints New CEO H. Wyatt Flippen

November 25, 2024 — 09:54 am EST

The latest update is out from Global Technologies ( (GTLL) ).

Global Technologies, Ltd has appointed H. Wyatt Flippen as its new Chief Executive Officer and a Board member, bringing his extensive experience in finance, technology, and entrepreneurship to the company. Known for his strategic vision and expertise in data analytics, Flippen is expected to drive growth and innovation. The company, focusing on technology and service sectors, aims to enhance connectivity and efficiency while promoting sustainable growth.

