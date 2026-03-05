Global Ship Lease Inc. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $100.22 million, or $2.79 per share. This compares with $90.18 million, or $2.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Global Ship Lease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83.22 million or $2.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $190.95 million from $182.43 million last year.

Global Ship Lease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $100.22 Mln. vs. $90.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.79 vs. $2.54 last year. -Revenue: $190.95 Mln vs. $182.43 Mln last year.

