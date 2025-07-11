Global Payments Teams Up With Oro to Launch OroPay for B2B Firms

Global Payments Inc. GPN has expanded its presence in B2B commerce with the launch of OroPay, a seamless payment solution developed by Oro Inc. specifically for its OroCommerce platform. This new solution aims to simplify B2B transactions by bringing together invoicing, ERP, payments and commerce into one cohesive system.

It enables real-time visibility from order to reconciliation, simplifies collections and reduces manual financial processes. The platform is designed to handle Level 2 and Level 3 transaction data, which is a significant perk for cutting down interchange fees on high-ticket B2B transactions. Buyers enjoy a smooth experience, with choices like credit cards, ACH and various digital payment methods.

This move highlights GPN’s ongoing shift toward embedded finance, a trend that's transforming payment infrastructure. As more commerce platforms aim to provide seamless payment solutions, Global Payments is in a great position to serve as the backend for B2B platforms looking for ready-to-use, scalable payment systems. This collaboration enables GPN to extend its infrastructure into a fast-growing segment of digital B2B transactions.

GPN has been actively investing in integrated payment technologies that go beyond the usual merchant acquiring. By teaming up with Oro, the company is tapping into a specialized customer base in sectors like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. This strategic partnership not only boosts customer loyalty but also ramps up transaction yields, solidifying its value in the rapidly changing world of embedded finance.

In a competitive landscape where data-driven personalization is becoming a key differentiator, this partnership may quietly lay the groundwork for GPN’s next phase of intelligent financial services innovation. While the company’s adjusted operating income grew a modest 2.7% year over year in the first quarter of 2025, initiatives like this could serve as longer-term growth engines.

GPN’s Price Performance

Year to date, GPN shares have fallen 27.5% against the industry’s growth of 5.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GPN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GPN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

