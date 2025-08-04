Global Payments to Report Q2 Earnings: Here Are the Estimates

Global Payments Inc. GPN is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6, 2025, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $3.03 per share on revenues of $2.35 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate increased 1 cent over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies year-over-year growth of 1.3%.

For full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Payments’ revenues is pegged at $9.3 billion, implying a rise of 1.6% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for the current-year EPS is pegged at $12.11, implying a jump of around 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Global Payments’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters and missed twice. This is depicted in the figure below.

Q2 Earnings Whispers for GPN

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.

GPN has an Earnings ESP of -0.02% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping GPN’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted revenues from Merchant Solutions indicates a 0.4% increase from the year-ago period’s reported number of $1.8 billion. The consensus mark for adjusted operating income indicates 2% growth from the year-ago level of $884.8 million, while our model estimate implies a 1.6% increase.

Both the consensus estimate and our model estimate for Issuer Solutions’ adjusted revenues signal an almost 3% increase from the year-ago figure of $541.5 million. A rise in traditional accounts and increasing transactions are likely to have aided the segment in the quarter under review. While the consensus estimate for adjusted operating income from the unit indicates a rise of 3.7% in the second quarter from $246.6 million a year ago, our model estimate implies a 3.5% increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Europe operations indicates a 2.1% year-over-year increase in the second quarter. The consensus mark for revenues from Americas operations indicates a 0.9% rise from a year ago. Also, the consensus estimate for revenuesfrom Asia Pacific indicates 1.5% year-over-year growth.

The above-mentioned factors are expected to have positioned GPN for year-over-year growth. However, profit growth from the businesses is likely to have been partially offset by increased costs under certain heads in the quarter under review. For the upcoming quarter, we anticipate the adjusted cost of service to rise 1.4% year over year. Continuous investments to upgrade digital capabilities are likely to have increased expenditures.

How Did Other Stocks Perform?

Here are some stocks in the broader payments space that have already reported earnings for this quarter: The Western Union Company WU, Mastercard Incorporated MA and Visa Inc. V.

Western Union reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 42 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6% due to weaker performance in the CMT segment, lower revenues from Iraq and a decline in the North America retail business. However, improvements in Western Union’s consumer services unit and branded digital business, as well as lower operating expenses, partially offset the negatives.

Mastercard reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.15 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% thanks to increased gross dollar volume, cross-border volumes, strong demand for value-added services and growth in transactions due to robust consumer spending on travel and leisure. However, the upside was partly offset by Mastercard’s escalating operating expenses and higher rebates and incentives.

Visa reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS of $2.98, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86 by 4.2% on higher processed transactions, payment and cross-border volumes. However, the upside was partly offset by Visa’s increased operating expenses.

