Global Payments Q4 Earnings Meet on Merchant Solutions Strength

Global Payments Inc. GPN reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.18, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line rose 12% year over year.

Adjusted net revenues improved 1.4% year over year to $2.3 billion. The top line missed the consensus mark by a whisker.

The quarterly earnings benefited from growing strength in the Merchant Solutions business. However, the positives were partly offset by elevated operating expenses.

Global Payments Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Global Payments Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Global Payments Inc. Quote

GPN’s Operating Performance

Adjusted operating income of $1 billion increased 3.3% year over year in the quarter under review. Adjusted operating margin expanded 80 basis points (bps) year over year to 44.7%.

Total operating expenses of $1.7 billion increased 42.7% year over year in the fourth quarter. The increase was due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses, and cost of service. Interest and other expenses rose 35.1% year over year to $204.5 million.

Q4 Segmental Performances of Global Payments

Merchant Solutions: The segment recorded adjusted revenues of $1.8 billion in the fourth quarter, which rose 0.4% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.

The unit’s adjusted operating income increased 2.8% year over year to $877.1 million.

Issuer Solutions: Adjusted revenues were $557.1 million in the segment, which grew 5.1% year over year in the quarter under review but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%.

Adjusted operating income improved 5.6% year over year to $267.8 million but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $269.3 million.

GPN’s Financial Position (As of Dec. 31, 2025)

Global Payments exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $8.3 billion, which increased from $2.4 billion at 2024-end. Total assets of $53.3 billion rose from $46.9 billion at 2024-end.

Long-term debt amounted to $19.5 billion compared with $15.1 billion at 2024-end. The current portion of long-term debt totaled $1.9 billion at the fourth-quarter end.

Total equity of $23.6 billion rose from the figure of $22.9 billion at 2024-end.

GPN generated operating cash flows of $2.7 billion in 2025, which declined from the figure of $3.1 billion a year ago.

Capital Deployment Update

The company entered into a $550 million accelerated share repurchase program. GPN repurchased shares worth $1.2 billion in 2025.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, which will be paid out on March 30, 2026, to its shareholders of record as of March 9.

Full-Year 2025 Update

Net revenues grew 2% year over year to $9.3 billion in 2025. Adjusted operating margin improved 97 basis points in 2025. Adjusted EPS registered growth of 11% year over year to $12.22 in 2025.

GPN’s 2026 Outlook

Adjusted net revenue growth on a constant currency basis, excluding dispositions, is expected to be around 5% in 2026.

Adjusted EPS growth is anticipated to be between 13% and 15% in 2026. GPN expects to convert almost 90% of adjusted net income into adjusted free cash flow.

The annual adjusted operating margin is expected to increase around 150 bps in 2026.

GPN’s Zacks Rank

GPN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did Peers Perform?

Several companies in the business services space, including Mastercard Incorporated MA, Visa Inc. V and Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MRSH, have also reported their financial results for the December quarter of 2025. Here’s how they had performed:

Mastercard reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.76 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. The bottom line improved 25% year over year. The quarterly results were aided by growing cross-border volumes, an increase in switched transactions and solid growth in value-added services revenues. However, the upside was partly offset by MA’s elevated operating expenses due to acquisitions and administrative costs.

Visa reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14. The bottom line increased 15% year over year. The quarterly results benefited from higher payments and cross-border volumes. Resilient consumer spending remains a tailwind. However, the upside was partly offset by V’s increased operating expenses and lower-than-expected processed transactions.

Marsh reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6%. The bottom line advanced 10% year over year. The quarterly results benefited from solid growth in the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting unit, particularly from the Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Marsh Management Consulting businesses. However, the upside was partially offset by MRSH’s elevated operating expenses, primarily due to increased compensation and benefits.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marsh (MRSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.